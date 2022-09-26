DIMAPUR: The Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF) announced “mass public walkathon movement” on October 7 in support of the August 26, 2022, resolution of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) to abstain from participating in any state or central election process till its demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state is fulfilled.

The walkathon will be held in all the administrative headquarters within the ambit of Eastern Nagaland that include six districts of Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Noklak, Kiphire and Shamator.

The ENSF took the decision at its emergency federal assembly in Anatongre village under Shamator district recently.

After a lengthy deliberation on the ENPO’s August 26 resolution, the federation, along with its seven federating units, chalked out plans for the first phase of agitation.

The seven federating units of ENSF—Chang Wedoshi Setshang, Konyak Students Union, Khiamniungan Students’ Union, Phom Students’ Conference, Tikhir Student’ Union, United Sangtam Students’ Conference and Yimkhiung Akherü Arihako — have been endorsed to amalgamate village level cluster in respective tribal jurisdiction to embark on the movement, the ENSF said in a release.

The background and the genesis of the Frontier Nagaland or statehood demand will be expounded in respective tribal vernacular languages.

“At this crucial juncture on the backdrop of Frontier Nagaland/statehood demand, if any organisation or individual(s) holding post in any frontal organisation in any capacity trying to jeopardize the ultimate inspiration for Frontier Nagaland, the federation will initiate a stringent action against the defaulters, in public domain (Sic),” the release added.

Meanwhile, the United Sangtam Likhüm Pümji (USLP) has endorsed and expressed support to ENPO’s stand on Frontier Nagaland state demand in totality.

In a release, the USLP said in line with the ENPO decision, it will abstain from participation in any election process of the state or central until the demand for Frontier Nagaland is fulfilled.

As resolved by the ENPO, the USLP has also asked political parties to refrain and desist from any election related campaign or activities and candidate declaration programme in any form within its jurisdiction.