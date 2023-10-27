Dimapur: Out of the 60 assembly constituencies in Nagaland, the draft photo electoral roll for 59 constituencies was published by the respective electoral registration officers of the constituencies on Friday.

The electoral roll revision activities were temporarily suspended in the Tapi assembly constituency due to the upcoming bye-election in the seat.

The total number of electors in the draft roll for 2024, excluding Tapi assembly constituency, is 12,97,573. Of theme, 651041 are male electors and 646532 female electors.

There are 6,43,322 male general electors, 6,46,424 female general electors, 7,719 male service electors and 108 female service electors in the 59 constituencies.

As per the published draft roll, the electors-population (EP) ratio for the state is 534 while the gender ratio stands at 1,000 males to 1,005 females.

The period for filing claims and objections has been scheduled from October 27 to December 9. According to chief electoral officer’s office, special camps will be organised at all polling stations on November 3 and November 4 and November 17 and November 18 for receiving claims and objections.

The citizens can submit their claims and objections with the respective booth level officer, assistant electoral registration officer and electoral registration officer. Application forms are available for download on the Election Commission of India and the chief electoral officer’s website at https://ceo.nagaland.gov.in/DownloadEroll for general electors andhttps://ceo.nagaland.gov.in/ServiceElectors for service electors.

Online applications can also be submitted through the voter helpline app, VHA, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The final photo electoral roll for 2024 will be officially published on January 10, 2024.

Dimapur deputy commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang, along with additional deputy commissioner and electoral registration officer Mhalo Humtsoe and assistant election officer Toshimongba released the draft publication of the photo electoral roll at the deputy commissioner’s office.

The DC appealed to the political parties to tie up with their respective polling agents and party workers to assist the booth level officers in enrolling new and first-time voters and help in the process till the process of addition, deletion and changes are made in the draft publication.

The ADC said special camps for enrolling new and first-time voters will be held in different areas in Dimapur. She requested the political parties to help create awareness in their respective areas so that eligible voters could enroll.

All the recognised political parties present during the draft publication were handed hard copies of the draft roll.