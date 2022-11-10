DIMAPUR: The draft photo electoral roll 2023 for all the 60 assembly constituencies in Nagaland has been published by the respective electoral registration officer, the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office said on Thursday.

The assembly election in Nagaland is due early next year.

As per the draft roll, there are a total of 12,83,749 electors in Nagaland, out of which 645168 are males and 6,38,581 females.

Out of the total of 12,75,784 general electors, the number of female electors (638473) is more than the male electors (6,37,311).

There are 7857 service male electors and 108 service female electors in Nagaland.

According to the draft roll, the electors-population (EP) ratio of the state is 532 and the gender ratio stands at 1000 males and 1002 females.

The period for filing claims and objections has been fixed from November 9 to December 8.

Special camps will be held in all the polling stations on November 18 and November 19 and on December 2 and December 3 for receiving claims and objections.

Citizens can also file claims and objections with the booth level officer concerned or with the assistant electoral registration officer and electoral registration officer.

Forms for filing claims and objections are available for download on the ECI and the CEO’s website.

Applications can also be filed/submitted online through www.nvsp.in and voterportal.eci.gov.in (links are provided on the ECI and CEO’s website) or mobile app – VHA (voter helpline app) which is available for download in the Google play store and Apple app store.

On the day of the draft publication, Nagaland CEO V Shashank Shekhar inspected the draft electoral roll at polling station No 17 at Officers Hill under 8-Western Angami assembly constituency in Kohima and held interaction with the booth level officers and leaders of the polling area.

Shekhar emphasized the need for an error-free electoral roll for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in the state. He urged the citizens to check the draft electoral rolls and file their claims/objections in the relevant forms within the scheduled period.

The draft photo electoral roll is accessible on the websites of the CEO ceo.nagaland.gov.in/DownloadEroll (general electors) and ceo.nagaland.gov.in/ServiceElectors (service electors).

The final photo electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2023.