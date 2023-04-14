KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has reminded the people not to undermine the election process and the electorate if they were to take the society forward.

The Governor said this at a meeting with the heads of offices and leaders of civil societies of Mokokchung during his maiden visit to the district on Thursday.

Appreciating the people of the district for the huge voter turnout during the recently concluded Assembly election, Nagaland Governor maintained that there could be rule of law only with the active participation of the people.

At the meeting, the Governor urged upon the officers of the departments to ensure that the flagship programmes of the government pertaining to basic services were diligently implemented for the welfare of the people.

The Governor also requested the deputy commissioner to hold periodic review meetings on the implementation of the various schemes and programmes in the district and to take necessary action to meet the goals and target if there were any shortfalls.

Besides education, Nagaland Governor called for ensuring that other basic service like health care, drinking water and financial institutions be made available at the doorstep of citizens, especially downtrodden people.

The Governor also expressed optimism that the political problem of Nagaland would be solved and Nagaland would prosper and be at par with the rest of the country.

Ganesan said though it was his maiden visit to the district, he was aware of many good things about Mokokchung district and the Ao community such as being the pioneer in many fields and also being the cleanest town in the State and also in the Northeast.

At the meeting, representatives from civil society groups including Ao Senden, Watsu Mungdang, AKM, GB Union, All Ward Union and Mokokchung Chamber of Commerce & Industries (MCCI) also shared their grievances and opinions on certain issues related to ULB election, Naga solution, women empowerment, civil service project (UPSC aspirant Trust Fund), drinking water problem at Mokokchung town, proper road connectivity of all the districts etc.

Nagaland Governor assured to draft letter to the concern ministers and Chief Minister and do whatever he could in his capacity.