Dimapur: The Nagaland Police has advised the public to be aware and not fall prey to easy online loan scams by scammers posing as representatives of reputed banks or financial institutions offering loans at low-interest rates.

Elaborating on the modus operandi of the scam, the police on Saturday said the scammers contact the victims either through SMS or e-mails or call offering loans by introducing themselves as officers, representatives, agents of reputed banks or financial institutions.

If a victim agrees to a loan, soft copies of the documents such as ID and address proof, PAN card, bank account details, account statement, copy of the cancelled cheque, income details (payslips, IT returns) etc., are sought on the pretext of processing the loan.

The scammers then send a fake loan approval form to the victim and ask him to pay the processing fee, after which they disappear.

Another online loan method is where loans are sanctioned instantly via private loan apps without much verification but after availing the loan, the scammers get access to the victim’s contact list and personal data, which is then used to harass the victims and their references to the extent of blackmailing them with their data.

The police said genuine loan providers will never provide loans without verification and due procedures laid down by the RBI. They advised the public to verify the credentials of the loan providers before applying for such loans and to contact the nearest police station for information on such activities.

Meanwhile, the Mokokchung police, with the assistance of Dimapur police, arrested two NSCN (Nikki) cadres on charges of demanding extortion money from a JCB owner.

A .32 pistol along with seven live rounds were also seized from their possession, a delayed report said on Saturday. The two arrested were identified as self-styled NSCN (Nikki) ‘tatar’ of Ao region Wapang Imchen and self-styled ‘leacy’ Meyiwapang Aier.

Police said based on a complaint that the miscreants demanding extortion money had robbed the keys of a JCB engaged in earth cutting work, a case was registered at Changtongya police station in Mokokchung district.