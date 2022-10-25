DIMAPUR: In the wake of incessant rains, the Nagaland home department, on Tuesday, directed all district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) and departments concerned to be prepared and vigilant for any eventualities including disruption to normal services and activities in their respective districts and in their respective departmental area of concern.

There was no report of any loss of life or property during the downpour in Nagaland in the last two days.

However, incessant rain since morning dampened the Diwali festivity in Dimapur as well as other parts of Nagaland on Monday.

The Nagaland government said the Indian meteorological department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall activity over Nagaland from October 24 to October 26 due to the cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’ over west central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

Also read: Cyclone Sitrang affects Manipur: Houses damaged in Noney, two dead in Ukhrul

On October 24, the IMD issued a forecast of the probable impact of the cyclone that include poor visibility, traffic disruption due to water logging and uprooting of trees, landslides, flash floods, damage to power and communication lines, damage to standing crops, lightning and damage to vulnerable structures like hoardings, tents and display board, etc.

The Nagaland government, therefore, advised all citizens of the state to take suggested actions during these periods for their safety.

The Nagaland government asked the people to follow traffic advisories issued, if any, avoid going to areas that face water logging problems or riverfront, avoid staying in vulnerable structures or landslide-prone areas, provide proper drainage in the cropped field if heavy rainfall is expected, and be updated.

Any person violating any order or direction under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will be liable for action under the relevant section of law.