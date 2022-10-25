IMPHAL: Manipur has been affected by the cyclone Sitrang.

The districts of Noney and Ukhrul in Manipur have been the most affected by cyclone Sitrang.

In Noney district of Manipur, many households in several villages have been damages by storms.

Over 20 houses in at least two villages of Noney district in Manipur have been damaged.

Gusty winds accompanied by incessant rains have also damaged most of the standing crops.

On the other hand, at least two deaths have been reported from Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Two women reportedly got killed after being washed away while returning home.

The deceased women were washed away by the waters of the Tholiru stream near Challou River.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Autumn Festival (NEAF) 2022 in Ukhrul district of Manipur has also been cancelled due to the extreme weather conditions.

The organisers said, “Because of unforeseen natural calamity ‘Cyclone Sitrang’ we have to cancel the last two days’ event.”

(More details awaited)