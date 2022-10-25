IMPHAL: The Congress party in Manipur has sought disqualification of the five Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLAs, who earlier ‘merged’ with the BJP.

Manipur Congress has filed a petition in the Tribunal of the Legislative Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of five JD-U legislators, who joined BJP last month.

The disqualification petition was filed by Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami, who was accompanied by lawyer N Bupenda Meitei.

Notably, Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh had accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs with the BJP under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The five JD-U MLAs, who switched over to the BJP are: K Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), N Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md Achab Uddin (Jiribam), T Arunkumar (Wangkhei) and LM Khaute (Churachandpur).

In the last assembly elections in Manipur, the JD-U had won six seats out of the 38, where the party had fielded its candidates.

Soon after the assembly elections results were declared, the JD-U MLAs announced its support to the BJP government in Manipur.

However, the switch over of the five JD-U MLAs came just days after the party snapped its ties with the BJP in Bihar to form a new coalition government alongside the RJD, Congress and four other parties.