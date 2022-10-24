IMPHAL: The Manipur government has started to demolish several home stays and other ‘illegal’ constructions around the Loktak Lake from Monday.

Notably, the Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake – not only in the Northeast, but in entire South Asia.

According to officials of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in Manipur, the drive will continue till all illegal constructions are demolished.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh had said that all illegal constructions around the Loktak Lake will be removed.

Many locals residing near the Loktak Lake in Manipur had constructed Manipuri style houses on the floating biomass for tourists.

Last year, union minister Bhupender Yadav had assured the people of Loktak, that as per the Integrated Management Plan, Loktak Lake will be developed to boost the tourism sector of the region.