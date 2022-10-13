Dimapur: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday demanded that Governor Jagdish Mukhi dismiss the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in the state over the reported withdrawal of Rs 70 crore towards construction of the high court building in Kohima that does not exist.

Quoting a report in a national daily that appeared on October 13, NPCC president K Therie, in a press release, said chief minister Neiphiu Rio was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Rangapahar military base in Dimapur for six hours in the case.

“This is public property. One cannot run away,” Therie said.

He said the CBI has filed two cases – case No. 6/2021 and case No 7/2021 – in the matter accusing 14 in the first case and 16 in the other, besides the ED has also filed five cases.

“Since the matter is subjudice, he should resign on moral grounds to enable the judicial process but I do not think he will do so,” the Pradesh Congress chief said.

Therie added that if he is not guilty, he should prove himself clean before the people.

He said in upholding the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to show zero tolerance towards corruption, it is the responsibility of the Governor to dismiss the government to remove obstacles, if any, for free and fair investigation and also to deliver justice to the people.

According to Therie, such accused in other states resign on moral grounds or are dismissed with many living in jail.

Stating that the law is the same for all, the NPCC demanded justice from the governor.

The Pradesh Congress also asked the BJP to come out clean in the matter if it is not collaborating in the case.

According to the report, the Nagaland government allegedly withdrew Rs 44.24 crore against water supply and electrification of the project site and Rs 22.42 crore for the construction of bungalows of judges in an area that was not earmarked. It said the amounts were siphoned out between March 2009 and March 2017 by the state justice and law department.

The foundation stone of the high court building was laid in 2007.