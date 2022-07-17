Dimapur: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie said the July 16 meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political Issue in its resolutions has finally given recognition to the two official agreements between the government of India and the Naga national workers, reflecting the mandated authority of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

“It is also a reaffirmation of the 31st October 2019 declaration on talks being officially concluded,” Therie said in a statement on Sunday.

The Centre signed the Framework Agreement with the NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015, and the Agreed Position with the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on November 17, 2017.

The Pradesh Congress chief congratulated all the 60 members of the state Assembly for finally realising and being able to assert their position.

“With the ‘people’s government’ finally endorsing the two official agreements and the official conclusion of talks, there is no longer any reason for the government of India to delay implementation of the solution,” Therie stated.

He said the ball now lies in the government of India’s court to implement a solution for the already concluded Naga talks.

It only requires the political will of the BJP-led central government as committed before the 2018 Assembly election in the state “election for solution” by BJP national general secretary and in-charge of North East Ram Madhav, he added.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Naga Political Issue on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite the NSCN (IM) leaders for an early conclusion of the Naga issue since the talks concluded officially on October 31, 2019.

The committee also welcomed the positive initiatives being taken by the government of India and the working committee of the NNPGs on the ongoing peace dialogue.