Dimapur: The government of India has agreed “in principle” to give financial, executive and legislative autonomy to the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), a unique arrangement for six eastern districts of Nagaland.

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) president Chingmak Chang disclosed this to media persons after coming out of nearly six-hour-long second round of tripartite talks between the ENPO, government of India and state government representatives at Chumoukedima police complex on Wednesday evening.

Chang asserted that the ENPO would not sign any document without financial, executive and legislative autonomy.

He, however, added: “They did give us anything in writing but we have discussed all issues thoroughly.”

The central government officials was led by northeast adviser, ministry of home affairs, AK Mishra, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, ENPO team by its president Chang and state government representatives by additional chief secretary Sentiyanger Imchen in today’s talks,.

The first round of tripartite talks on the FNT issue was held in New Delhi on December 13 last year.

Asked about the demand of the eight tribal bodies under ENPO that a solution nothing below executive, legislative and financial autonomy should be accepted by the ENPO, Chang said this was the offer of the government of India.

“Our demand was for separate statehood but the government of India offered the FNT.

We hope that the government of India is serious and the solution will be acceptable and hounourable to the ENPO,” he said.

Chang further said they could not come to a conclusion only in a few key issues among many key issues included in their proposal in today’s meeting.

He further hoped that the next round of talks will be held very soon.

Chang also said they requested the central government representatives to allot a separate battalion or regiment of central forces to deal with the unemployment issue in the ENPO areas and enhancement and modernisation of village guards, which they accepted.

The ENPO has been demanding a separate state carved out of Nagaland for six eastern districts and boycotted the Lok Sabha and civic body elections last year to press for its demand.