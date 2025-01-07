Nagaland cabinet rejects PAR, discusses Frontier Nagaland

Dimapur: In its first meeting of the year, the Nagaland Cabinet made a strong stand against the Union Home Ministry’s move to reinstate the Protected Area Regime (PAR), signaling a firm opposition to the decision that could impact the state’s governance and security policies.

The cabinet decided to send a formal letter to the Ministry, urging against the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) citing Nagaland’s peaceful law and order situation and the absence of illegal immigration issues.

The cabinet also addressed the demand for the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority, tasking the Eastern Nagaland Legislature’s Union to organize a meeting with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation before the second round of tripartite talks, scheduled for January 15.

In addition, the cabinet plans to tackle the ongoing Naga political issue in its next meeting. Furthermore, the state government is set to request the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to lift the PAP restrictions for foreign nationals in order to promote tourism in the region.

This move follows the Ministry’s December 2024 decision to reinstate the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, in Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram after a 15-year break.

