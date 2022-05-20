Dimapur: Security forces, in a joint operation with police, seized 150 tonnes of illegal Burmese teak worth around Rs 1.8 crore and 400 bags of areca nuts worth around Rs 1.3 crore at Naga check gate in Kohima district on May 15, a defence release said on Friday.

Based on a specific input, the security forces and the state police apprehended 16 persons along with the illegal teak wood and areca nuts from the area.

The apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, were handed over to the forest and customs department for further investigation.