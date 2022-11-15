New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated the state office of the Nagaland unit of the saffron party via video conference from Delhi.

“It is my honour to inaugurate one of the biggest party offices of the Northeast. It is an office with all the modern facilities for BJP ‘karyakartas’ and will work as a destination to impart formal as well as informal learning,” Nadda said while launching the office.

“Of 512 planned offices across the country, this is the 237th office which is being inaugurated. We’re glad to state that 153 BJP offices at the district level are under construction. We have come a long way in strengthening the party,” he said.

Nadda said the BJP’s growth has been enormous due to the people’s support.

Mentioning the dedication of Nagaland BJP workers, Nadda said, “BJP is not only a political party, but a party working for social causes too. Crores of our workers served countless needy people during the Covid times. BJP workers from Nagaland also remained in the forefront in providing their services.”

He further said, “Outcomes of numerous peace accords made by our government are visible as AFSPA has been removed from 66 per cent of the total region of the Northeast”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political culture of the country. There was a time when leaders used to forget their promises post elections. But PM Modi gave a government which is pro-active, responsive and responsible,” Nadda said.