Dimapur: The Congress accused the BJP and its alliance partners in Nagaland of demeaning the people of the state.

The party sought an answer to how many times they will belittle the aspirations and demands of the Nagaland people.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, AICC social media and digital platforms chairpersons Supriya Shrinate said the Nagaland people elected the BJP and its partners to power because they promised an election for a solution to the Naga issue before the 2018 assembly elections.

“Five years have passed but nothing has happened and the same people are once again seeking votes in the name of the solution,” Shrinate said.

On their promise of development, she said the real state of the roads and infrastructure bear testimony to the false claims of development if one steps out of Dimapur to other districts, particularly to the eastern part of Nagaland.

Citing two examples of lack of development in the state, the AICC leader said a drive from Mariani in Assam which generally should take two-and-a-half hours takes six hours while a 9 km drive from Longnak to Mangkolemba that falls under Nagaland BJP president Temjan Imna Along’s area takes two hours because of the pathetic condition of roads.

She said the growth in wealth and assets of chief minister Neiphiu Rio does not amount to the development of the state.

On the erratic power supply in the state, she sought to know what efforts have been to ensure 24 hours power supply in a day in this so-called double-engine government.

She expressed surprise to know that the people in Kohima, the state capital, keep wasted water from clothes and utensils for use in sanitary and flush.

Shrinate also pointed out that Nagaland is the performing state on poverty alleviation, health and well-being and infrastructure as per the NITI Aayog’s North Eastern Region District Sustainable Development Goal Index

Saying that rampant corruption and lack of development have made the youth of the state suffer more, she listed out the priorities of the Congress Party for the people of Nagaland.

“It is time for the people of Nagaland to hold those in power accountable and elect a government that will work for their development and progress,” Shrinate said.