PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation for kins of labourers from the state who were killed in Nagaland in a road accident.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each for kins of labourers from the state who killed in the road accident in Nagaland would be given away.

Nitish Kumar said he was hurt to learn about the deaths of four labourers from Bihar in a road accident at Dimapur in Nagaland.

Moreover, the Bihar chief minister has directed the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi to make arrangements for bringing back the bodies of the deceased labourers from Nagaland to Bihar.

The four labourers from Bihar, who were killed in the road accident in Nagaland, were natives of Kodha block in Katihar district.

Compensation would be paid from the CM relief fund to the kins of the deceased.

In a hit-and-run case, five persons were killed and three others injured in the Kukidolong area near Jharnapani on National Highway-29 in Nagaland on Saturday.

The accident took place on Saturday, when a Tata truck (MN01AA 0272) coming from the opposite side hit a Kohima-bound regional taxi (EECO van NL07T 0757) killing three persons (all males) on the spot and injuring five others in the area.

The truck was coming from Imphal, Manipur.

Two of the injured, both males, succumbed to their injuries after they were rushed to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur, Nagaland.