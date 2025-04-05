Dimapur: Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang on Saturday called for balancing modernity with rich traditions, language, and heritage, calling it of utmost importance.

“At the end of the day, it is our culture and identity that defines us. And if we lose it, we lose ourselves,” Zeliang said.

Deputy CM Zeliang was addressing the concluding programme of the two-day 8th general conference of the Zeliang Officers’ Association Nagaland (ZOAN) in Dimapur.

He said: “While we must live in the present and plan for the future, we must also pause to honour our past – a past illuminated by trailblazers who set benchmarks for generations to come.”

He stressed that it is also important to retrospect and reflect on how and where “our people” have been and where “we are” today, and make a comparative study.

Stressing the preservation of culture, Zeliang said, it is an inevitable fact that along with the world, the Zeliang people are also in the modernization era.

He urged the Zeliang officers to lead the way in preserving and helping the Zeliang culture from being diluted with inaccurate narration or addition, and omission of the age-old practices.

Stating that the young generation looks up to the officers for direction and guidance, he appealed to them to mentor the youth in the best possible way. He also urged them to guide and inspire the next generation to take up leadership roles.

He also said: “If we can learn and work together, we can be more productive and take our people forward in a better direction.”

Zelaing further asked the officers to strengthen the community bonds and work together, transcending differences for a brighter future, leading the way with a clear vision, strongly bound by principles of integrity and selflessness.