The arrested Chinese national, who had been illegally living in India for over two years, along with his girlfriend from Nagaland, have been sent to judicial custody.

The arrested Chinese man, identified as 36-year-old Xue Fei, aka Kelay, was being given shelter by his girlfriend from Nagaland.

Kelay was arrested recently along with his girlfriend from Nagaland – identified as 22-year-old Petekhrinuo.

The couple was sent to judicial custody after their period in police custody came to an end on Sunday.

The couple was arrested from a hotel in Gurugram in Haryana, by a team of police from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was arrested based on an information provided by two other apprehended Chinese nationals.

The two other Chinese nationals were apprehended by at the India-Nepal border in Bihar on Saturday by the Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) as they were trying to cross over into the Himalayan nation after staying in India illegally.

Kelay and his girlfriend from Nagaland – Petekhrinuo were staying in a housing complex in Greater Noida.

However, they fled to Gurugram after coming to know that they are being hunted down by the police.

The Chinese national’s Indian visa had expired in June 2020, police informed.