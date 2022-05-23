Dimapur: Following the Nagaland government notification on May 19, all the police check gates in any form, permanent or semi-permanent or temporary or mobile, except 13 inter-state check gates, have been closed in the state, Kohim SP (crime) said in a release on Monday.

Apart from closing the police check gates, the police headquarters in Kohima has set up a dedicated 24×7 control room, manned by sufficient personnel and headed by a senior police officer, to tackle the illegal collection of money from vehicles at check gates and other locations in the state.

The existing check gates which will remain functional are Khuzama check gate in Kohima district, Khatkati, New Field and Dellai check gates in Dimapur district, Bhandari check gate in Wokha district, Namza (Tizit) and Nagiminora check gates in Mon district, Kezhakeno and Lanyie check gates in Phek district, Tsutapela and Watiyongpang check gates in Mokokchung district, Maram via Peren check gate in Peren district and Shetap (Yanglok) check gate in Longleng district, the release said.

Besides the existing general helpline number 112, dedicated mobile numbers 8798881978 and 8798881979 and email ID PCRillegalcollection@gmail.com have been placed in the control room for receiving any complaints or information regarding the illegal collection of money from vehicles at any check gates or any other location in the state or the presence of any unauthorised persons at the check gates.

The police asked the public to contact the state police officers whose CUG (Closed User Group) mobile numbers are available in the ‘Call Your Cop’ mobile App, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

The information can be shared with Nagaland police via voice call, WhatsApp, text message and E-mail.

The Nagaland police urged the public to combat the menace of illegal collection of money from vehicles at any check gate or any other location in the state or the presence of any unauthorized persons at the check gates jointly by providing specific information accompanied by photographic and video-graphic evidence. The confidentiality of all persons reporting such complaints will be maintained if so desired, the police said.

Meanwhile, the official inspection teams on Monday inspected the check gates in Tuensang, Chumukedima, Mangkolemba and Mon.