Dimapur: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Act East Policy of the Government of India focuses on the overall development of the Northeast region.

In her address at the civic reception organised in her honour at the capital cultural hall in Kohima, Murmu said this is her second visit to the Northeast in less than a month that highlights the new national commitment to the people of the region.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to the state, added that the inauguration of several roads and bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana during her visit to the region will give a new boost to the connectivity in the region.

After her arrival at Dimapur airport at noon by Indian Air Force aircraft BBJ, Murmu left for Kohima by chopper.

With her visit to Nagaland coinciding with the inauguration of various projects related to education, road infrastructure and finance in Nagaland, she exuded confidence that these projects will improve literacy and ease of living, and boost tourism and the economy of the state.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Centre approves naming of airport at Hollongi near Itanagar as Donyi Polo Airport

On the first day of her two-day visit to the state, Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 13 new government primary schools and four new government middle school buildings, 14 new government high schools and one new government higher secondary school building, the auditorium of Government Higher Secondary School, Mon, five Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya hostel buildings, two residential hostels for underprivileged girl children in Mokokchung and Peren, 13 bridges and 11 roads, new treasury building at the capital complex, Kohima, 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and smart classrooms in 190 government schools across Nagaland.

The President thanked the state government and the people for the warm reception accorded to her. As Nagaland celebrates 60 years of statehood in a few weeks, she expressed hope that all the Naga people will take the fullest advantage of the fresh opportunities accorded to them.

Noting that Nagaland has tremendous potential in tourism, she said the Nagas with their vibrant culture and rich heritage exemplify the motto of ‘unity in diversity’. She added that the Hornbill Festival has become a popular platform for capturing and showcasing the colourful and beautiful culture of the state and conveyed her best wishes for the success of the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

Also Read: Assam: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation of Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge over Brahmaputra

Calling the Naga youth as immensely talented and creative, with skilled young men and women of Nagaland, well-versed in the English language, working in the IT, hospitality and other sectors across India, she said providing them a holistic education remains the key to helping them achieve their true potential.

Murmu also lauded Nagaland for introducing the pioneering concept of communisation, with the aim of building a partnership between the government and the community and good effective management of the public sector institutions to improve service delivery.

Pointing that the literacy rate of women in Nagaland is higher than the national average and the state is the safest place for women in the country, Murmu urged the women of Nagaland to come forward and get more involved in public life.

“They can give a new dimension to the development journey of Nagaland,” she added.

Nagaland and Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio expressed gratitude to the President for her visit to Nagaland.

As a mark of respect and gratitude, the President was felicitated by the Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation, Tenyimi Peoples’ Organisation and other tribes and communities representatives.

A cultural programme and state banquet were organised in honour of the President at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima in the evening.