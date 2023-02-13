KOHIMA: As many as 168 cases out of 237 that were listed, were disposed during the National Lok Adalat in 11 districts of Nagaland on February 11.

The Lok Adalats collected settlement amount of Rs 5,39,97,434 in the form of fines, bank recoveries, motor accident claims, compensation money, etc.

This was confirmed by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority.

The sittings were headed by the district judges, chief judicial magistrate and civil judges acting as presiding officers.

They were assisted by the panel lawyers serving as conciliators along with the para legal volunteers, who acted as members and facilitators.

Notably, Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

NSLSA is the implementing nodal agency vested with the jurisdiction to organise and conduct National Lok Adalat (People’s Court) under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Meanwhile, the next National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on May 13.