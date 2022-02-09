Guwahati: The Assam Election Commission has announced that polling for 80 municipal boards will be held on March 6.

For the very first time in the state, municipal polling will be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

As per the commission, the last date for the filing of the nomination is February 15 and scrutiny of applications will be done on February 17.

Nominations or candidature will have to be withdrawn by February 20.

The polling will take place on March 6 followed by counting the votes on March 9.

It may be mentioned that there are 977 wards or seats in these 80 municipal boards across the state.

As per the commission, 2054 booths will be there during the polls while at least 20 thousand government staffers will have to be deployed for the execution of the polls.

However, the Silchar Municipal Board election will not be conducted during this as the matter is sub judice.