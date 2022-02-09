Guwahati: Nagaon’s Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra following the report on the Kritti Kamal shooting case questioned why Kirtti Kamal Bora was with a drug case accused on the night of the incident.

Speaking to the media, Anand Mishra said that people should not deny the truth using emotions or politics and claimed that he was sure that there are people who are trying to politicize the entire situation.

He added, “As police, we should not be speaking of this but the incident is being politicized. There is a chanda-party who is trying to take advantage of the situation.”

He also added that Kirtti was found with an NDPS drug case accused named Zakir Hussain on the incident.

“What was Kirtti doing with a person like that who had been in jail for two months in 2019 and is a charge-sheeted accuse in case?” he questioned.

The SP said that several people who came to protest on the incident are from criminal backgrounds or they are related to people who are jailed and the police now are identifying all such people.

He also claimed that the entire situation was created only to discredit and disrupt the “war on drugs” by the Nagaon Police.

The SP further stated that he did not order the police team to fire but since he was the head of the department in the district, he was held responsible. “If the person was innocent or if the police were wrong, it will come out after the CID investigation”, he added.

Anand Mishra further said that even though the Narcotics team was disbanded, the Nagaon Police will still continue with their action against drugs and all persons involved in the illegal drug trade will now be nabbed.