Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday afternoon on a two-day tour. 

VP Venkaiah Naidu landed at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl in Mizoram. 

After landing in Aizawl, Naidu headed straight to Mizoram Raj Bhawan. 

Naidu will sit for a meeting with Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu K and chief minister Zoramthanga. 

He will also attend a cultural programme hosted by the Mizoram governor. 

(This is a breaking story) 

