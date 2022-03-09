Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday afternoon on a two-day tour.

VP Venkaiah Naidu landed at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl in Mizoram.

After landing in Aizawl, Naidu headed straight to Mizoram Raj Bhawan.

Naidu will sit for a meeting with Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu K and chief minister Zoramthanga.

He will also attend a cultural programme hosted by the Mizoram governor.

(This is a breaking story)