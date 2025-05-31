Guwahati: Health officials in Mizoram confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first reported cases in the state since October 2024.

Both patients are currently receiving treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) in Falkawn, located near Aizawl.

The last recorded outbreak in the state occurred in October 2024, when 73 people contracted the virus.

In response to the new cases, the state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) issued public health advisories on Friday. The department urged residents to stay calm while following established COVID-19 safety measures.

Authorities encouraged people to maintain hand hygiene by washing their hands frequently and using hand sanitizers.

They also advised individuals experiencing symptoms to take precautions and avoid crowded or public areas.