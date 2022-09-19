AIZAWL: Mizoram registered a decline in COVID-19 cases as the state logged only 8 new cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 7.92 per cent.

This took Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally to 2,38,051, a state health department official said.

Mizoram had reported 22 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The death toll remained at 722 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

5 fresh cases were reported from Lunglei, 2 from Aizawl and 1 from Saitual in Mizoram.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram now stands at 222.

On the other hand, 2,37,107 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 29 on Sunday, he said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.60 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

Mizoram has tested more than 19.79 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 101 on Sunday.

17,44,956 doses of vaccines, including 8,76,681 first doses, 7,42,282 second doses and 1,25,993 precaution doses have been administered so far till Saturday, according to the Mizoram health department.