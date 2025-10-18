Guwahati: The Mizoram government has announced plans to develop Thenzawl town in Serchhip district into a “Thenzawl Peace City” to promote tourism and support local development.

A senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) reported that Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting on Friday with representatives from a consultancy firm tasked with preparing the master plan for the project.

The Chief Minister stated that Thenzawl Peace City will be the first planned city in Mizoram.

The vision for the town involves creating a clean, well-organized, and aesthetically pleasing township, expected to attract visitors and promote balanced urban growth.

Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of careful and high-quality planning for the project and urged the consultancy team to approach it with dedication and professionalism.

He also highlighted the role of the State Project Monitoring Committee in overseeing and reviewing the progress of the development.

During the meeting, the consultancy firm presented its experience in similar projects both within India and abroad, outlining its approach to the development of Thenzawl Peace City.

The project has already drawn significant interest, with 18 prominent firms submitting pre-bid queries.

K. Sapdanga, the State Minister for Home, Urban Development, and Poverty Alleviation, was also present at the meeting.

In a related clarification, the Mizoram government addressed recent claims that it was planning to move the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl.

The government clarified that the misunderstanding was due to a “clerical error” in a letter from the Centre to the state administration.

Thenzawl, a census town located about 93 kilometers from Aizawl, is part of the Serchhip constituency, which Chief Minister Lalduhoma has represented in both the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections.

The opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), had previously accused the Chief Minister of attempting to shift the state capital to Thenzawl and seeking central funding for the initiative.