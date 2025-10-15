Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Tuesday that the northeastern state ranked among the top tourist destinations in the entire Northeast region last year.

He stated that over 5.2 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2024, marking a 139.5 percent increase compared to the previous year’s tourist footfall.

Lalduhoma added that the number of tourists is expected to rise significantly following the opening of the railway line up to Sairang, which brought Mizoram onto the country’s railway map for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging projects in Indian Railway history, on September 13. This railway line connects Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, to the rest of the country via Silchar town in Assam.

“By improving connectivity and actively promoting the tourism sector, we are attracting more tourists. Mizoram was one of the fastest-growing states in the Northeast in terms of tourism last year,” Lalduhoma said while addressing the Hnahsin Festival (Cosmos flowers) in Champhai district, eastern Mizoram.

He emphasized Mizoram’s high tourism potential to boost the economy, provided residents take good care of their land and showcase Mizo traditions and moral ethics through hospitality and friendliness to visitors.

“Tourists should also experience the Mizo ethics of selfless service (Tlawmngaihna), honesty, respect for elders, and hospitality to strangers during their visit,” Lalduhoma said.

He further highlighted Mizoram’s rich heritage and historical sites as key attractions for tourists.

Lalduhoma noted that a significant amount of Mizoram’s wealth has flowed outside the state, urging residents to find ways to reclaim this through tourism.

He added that most future tourists will be fellow Indians, and they should be welcomed warmly rather than feared or looked down upon.