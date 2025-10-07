Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday directed officials to give top priority to projects implemented under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) to ensure their timely completion.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with officials to review ongoing projects that various departments are implementing under SASCI.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that departments must properly execute and monitor all SASCI projects.

He warned that delays caused by the negligence of one department’s officials could affect the progress of other departments handling SASCI projects.

He urged officials from all departments to complete the projects on time and coordinate with each other to expedite the work.

During the meeting, Ramchhuana, Secretary of the State Finance Department, gave a PowerPoint presentation on various projects implemented across the state under SASCI between 2020 and 2025.