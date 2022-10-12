Aizawl: The Centre has informed Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati that import of teak and other timbers that not came under the ‘restricted list’ are allowed to be imported from Myanmar, an official said on Wednesday.

In July, the Governor had written to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal informing him about the problems faced in the import of teak and other wood items following a petition by Mizoram Wood-based Industry Owners Association (MWIOA), the official said.

The association had requested the Governor to take measures for the removal of teak and other timbers from the restricted list.

The Union Minister in his letter to the Governor recently informed that teak wood and other timbers are not under the restricted list of imports from Myanmar, the official said.

Goyal stated that there are only two items of wood or wood articles – rough wood of red sanders (marked as article HS 44039918) and rough wood of sandalwood (marked as HS 44039922), which are under the prohibited or restricted list of import from Myanmar.

All other wood articles or wood products can be imported through Zokhawthar Land Custom Station without any restriction, the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister also pointed out that the Land Customs Station at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border in the Champhai district has been already notified as Land Custom Station under Custom Act, 1962.