AIZAWL: The Mizoram state election commission (SEC) has deleted the names of over 1300 Bru voters from the electoral rolls.

Names of as many as 1355 Bru voters from Mizoram have been deleted from the electoral rolls of the state.

Names of those Brus, who have re-settled in Tripura, have been deleted from the Mizoram electoral rolls.

Names of these Brus have been enrolled in the electoral rolls of Tripura, informed the Mizoram election commission on Wednesday.

Also read: Mizoram: All efforts to upgrade Vaivakawn market to be taken, says union minister

Mizoram joint chief electoral officer (CEO) David Liansanglura Pachuau said that names of a total of 1144 Bru voters from Mamit district, 187 from Kolasib district and 24 from Lunglei district have been deleted from the state’s electoral rolls.

In January 2020 a tripartite agreement was signed between the centre, the governments of Mizoram and Tripura and representatives of several Bru organisations.

According to the tripartite agreement, over 35,000 displaced Brus from Mizoram have been allowed to re-settle in Tripura.