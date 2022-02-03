AIZAWL: The number of refugees from Myanmar has risen to 20,000 as more people from the neighbouring state crossover the border due to violent clashes between the Myanmar army and the local civil defence forces in Chin state.

According to officials, over 4,000 displaced people had crossed the Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau during the past few weeks after the official record placed the number of refugees in the state at 16,000, TOI reported.

Mizoram shares a 404-km porous international border with Myanmar.

Thousands of refugees crossed over the border to take shelter after the military coup took place a year ago.