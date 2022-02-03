SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the “Shillong Technology Park” in Shillong.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Shillong Technology Park is one of the 300 ambitious projects of the State Government, which will be inaugurated in 2022 as part of Meghalaya’s Golden Jubilee year.

He said that Tech Park will provide golden opportunities for IT professionals of Meghalaya from across the world to contribute back to their home State.

“I am sure many youngsters working outside Meghalaya would like to return back and work near their homes. I have already announced a vision that in the next 10 years, Meghalaya should be among the top 10 States of India. The success of this Tech Park will propel the realization of this vision,” Sangma said.

Stating that technology is only meaningful when it enhances humanness and benefits society, he said, “Each of us needs to act as a fully aware digital citizen, responsible co-creators and visionary leaders of the digital world.”

“Meghalaya has 70% population below the age of 35 years. The State has tremendous potential in the IT sector. We have a great demographic dividend to harness the young people in the technology sector. Making the youth future-ready at the mass level is the prime focus of the Government,” said the chief minister.

He said, “Although the first phase building of the Technology Park is going to create employment for more than 1500 people directly, however, it is estimated that it will generate three times as many jobs indirectly.

Sangma said Shillong Technology Park will bring convergence of different arrays of technology to a single platform, viz. combination of voice, video, data on a single network.

He informed that Tech Park will support incubation centres in collaboration with industry, academia and government stakeholders.

The Tech Park has been designed based on a plug-and-play model.

The first phase of building has been completed and funded by the State Government. For the subsequent phases, Government would encourage the Shillong Technology Park to operate on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He said that Shillong airport will ensure connectivity, which will encourage CEOs and others from the industry easy access to Shillong.

Sangam also said that 5-star hotels are coming up in Shillong that will further provide the ecosystem for the IT-enabled sector.

The construction of the Tech Park started in 2019 and was completed in the record time of 25 months.

Several companies have already indicated their commitment to set up their facilities at this Tech Park.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the “TechDigital” BPO which will accommodate 300 local employees.

TechDigital is a service provider of Total Talent Management solutions with offices in the USA, Canada and India.