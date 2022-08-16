Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2, 35,307 on Tuesday as 78 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 28 more than the previous day, a health official said.

The state reported 50 cases on Monday.

The death toll remains in Mizoram at 717 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from eight districts with Lunglei registering the highest at 20, followed by Siaha (19) and Aizawl (11).

The single-day positivity rate increased to 34.10 per cent from 33.11 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 229 samples tested on Monday, the official said.

Mizoram now has 721 active cases, while 2, 33,869 people have recovered from the infection, including 226 on Monday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.38 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

Mizoram has tested more than 19.63 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

16,93,268 doses of vaccines, including 8,73,335 first doses, 7,34,347 second doses and 85,586 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department.