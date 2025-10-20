Aizawl: In an effort to protect youth from narcotics and substance abuse, the WATO Trust organised an “Exhibition football match to create Awareness Campaign Against Narcoterrorism” under its flagship initiative, Project Bramhastra, in Aizawl on Saturday, an official statement said.

The event was graced by Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh commended the WATO Trust for its efforts to combat narcotics and substance abuse through sports-based campaigns across Mizoram, the statement said.

Emphasising the global unity encapsulated in the phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), the Governor praised the dedication of Yogita Karache, Founder and President of WATO Trust, and her team, it said.

The Governor noted that drug addiction silently erodes physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual well-being, simultaneously dismantling families, weakening societies, and robbing the nation of its youth.

Highlighting Mizoram’s pivotal role as the birthplace and epicentre of Project Bramhastra, Singh emphasised the urgent need for collective action to combat drug trafficking and addiction, particularly given the state’s proximity to international borders.

He commended the remarkable achievement of registering 104 basketball teams in the campaign and urged young people to embrace sports over destructive habits, choosing the playing field over the streets.

The Governor praised those actively engaged, noting that the initiative seeks to nurture physically healthy, mentally sharp, and spiritually resilient individuals through sport.

He called on athletes, students, celebrities, parents, and teachers to unite in the fight against drug abuse, making Mizoram a shining example of resilience, discipline, and strength to the world.

The evening’s exhibition match featured prominent social media influencers and local personalities, showcasing sports as not only a source of entertainment but also a powerful tool in the fight against narcoterrorism.

The event was also attended by Arjuna Awardee and former India hockey player Mr. Prabhjot Singh, and WWE superstar Mr. Shanky Singh, among others.

The WATO Trust continues its mission to safeguard Mizoram’s youth from the growing menace of drug abuse through Project Bramhastra. By promoting sports as a vital means of discipline, mental and physical well-being, and resistance to addiction, the initiative seeks to empower communities.

Mizoram has been chosen as the starting point for this critical endeavor, marking it as a key hub in the fight against narcoterrorism.