Aizawl: All NGOs and commercial vehicle operators in Mizoram’s Mamit district launched an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest the poor condition of roads linking the north-western district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh, officials said.

From 7 am, members of various NGOs and the Commercial Vehicle Owners Association began blocking National Highway-108 near Mamit town, effectively stopping vehicles from plying on key routes connecting the district.

The strike also disrupted election campaigning in Dampa constituency, where a by-election is scheduled for November 11, officials added.

In a joint statement, the NGOs and vehicle owners said that three major roads have remained in deplorable condition for an extended period:

NH-108 (Mamit–Aizawl),

NH-06 (Mamit–Bairabi in Kolasib district), and

The intra-district highway connecting Mamit and Hachhek.

They claimed to have made repeated appeals to the government for road repairs, but received no response.

The striking groups declared they would continue the agitation until the government begins road repairs. They also vowed to block all vehicle movement related to the upcoming Dampa bypoll until authorities act.

Meanwhile, officials from the state Public Works Department (PWD) said they have already started repair work to ease traffic and improve public convenience.

Mamit Deputy Commissioner K. Laltlawmlova and PWD Engineer-in-Chief H. Zoramliana met with the NGO and association leaders on Wednesday.

They urged the protestors to withdraw the strike, assuring them that road repair work would begin immediately and be carried out on a war footing starting Thursday.