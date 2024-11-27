Aizawl: All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) has decided to move to the high court to challenge the government’s decision to curtail the current term of all village councils in the state.

AMVCA president K Lalngaizuala said that members of village councils during a conference held in Aizawl on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to approach a Gauhati high court in order to protect the prestige of village councils.

A notification issued by the state local administration department last week said that the current term of the village councils in the state barring those within three autonomous district council areas in the southern part of the state, has been curtailed by six months and shall end on February 19 next year.

Lalngaizuala said that they did not simply oppose the curtailment but termed the government’s decision as “undemocratic.”

He claimed that they had decided to move to the high court in order to protect their rights as well as the reputation of village councils.

The reduction of VCs’ term has drawn flak from different quarters, including opposition parties.

Congress alleged that the VCs’ tenure was shortened as the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led state government found it difficult to cooperate with those VCs dominated by the opposition parties.

Earlier, Mizoram Local Administration (LAD) minister C Lalsawivunga had claimed that the tenure of the existing village councils (VCs) was reduced to ensure effective management and use of state funds as well as to adjust the extension necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.