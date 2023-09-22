Shillong: The village council and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) shut down a factory on Friday after a woman went missing in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

As per reports, the woman has been missing since September 16 in Riwiang village, West Khasi Hills district.

The village council and the woman’s family filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Nongstoin police station on September 17.

They also approached the officials at Shakambari Ferro Alloy Factory, where the woman may have disappeared with a worker.

On September 22, the village council and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) shut down the factory, demanding that it ensure the missing woman’s safe return.

The factory manager assured that they are actively cooperating with the police and the villagers in the ongoing investigation.

The manager said they are perplexed about why the worker would go missing with the woman, as he is familiar with the Khasi language and has a long-term relationship with the villagers.

The police are currently investigating the matter and are trying to locate the missing woman and the factory worker.