In a tragic incident, at least our men, including a village council leader, died when the car in which they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Chhingchhip village in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district, about 66 km from the state capital Aizawl, a police officer said on Sunday.

Serchhip Superintendent of Police (SP) Stephen Lalrinawma said that the four occupants were heading towards Aizawl from Lungtan village in Khawzawl district on Friday at around 7 pm.

The whereabouts of the victims were not known after their relatives had last communicated with one of the victims over the phone at 11 pm on Friday, he said.

The incident was believed to occur at around 3-3:30 am on Saturday as CCTV footage showed that they had already crossed Serchhip town at around 1:17 am on Saturday, he said.

The place where the accident occurred is about one and a half-hour drive, he said.

All the four occupants died on the spot and their bodies were recovered from about 180 meters down the road with the help of local volunteers at around 11 am on Saturday, he said.

The victims have been identified as Lungtan village council vice president R Laldingliana (33), Tlangsiama(42) (also from Lungtan), and Lalsangliana (47) and PC Lalremruata (47), both from Republic Vengthlang in Aizawl, he said.

Stephen said that the cause of the accident is yet to be established.