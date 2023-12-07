Aizawl: Leaders of Val Upa Council, an advisory body of ZPM, will meet party leader and Mizoram chief minister-designate Lalduhoma today to discuss the structure of the new government, a party leader said.

ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said that the meeting will take the final decision on the formation of a cabinet or council of ministers and other important issues.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with elected legislators of ZPM on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting Lalduhoma was unanimously elected as leader of the ZPM Legislature Party, while party working president K. Sapdanga, who was elected from Aizawl North-III constituency, was elected as deputy leader, Colney said.

Lalduhoma on Wednesday met Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Lalduhoma said he was handed over an appointment letter as the chief minister by the governor, who invited him to take oath on Friday.

Lalduhoma and other council of ministers will be sworn in on Friday at 11 am in a function to be held at the Raj Bhavan, Raj Bhavan sources said.

ZPM, a relatively young party, emerged victorious on Monday unseating incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga by bagging 27 out of the total 40 seats.

MNF, which won 26 seats in 2018 polls, managed to secure only 10 this time.

The BJP which contested 23 seats, bagged 2 seats and Congress won 1 seat. AAP, which contested 4 seats, drew a blank.

None of the 27 independent candidates was elected.