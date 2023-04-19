AIZAWL: US Consul General Melinda Pavek, Head of the US Consulate General, Kolkata met Dr Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Mizoram at her office chamber in MINECO here in the capital on Tuesday.

Dr Renu Sharma thanked the US Consulate General and her team for visiting the State and wished them a pleasant stay in Mizoram.

The Chief Secretary apprised the Consulate General Melinda Pavek about the various initiatives and projects undertaken by the Government of Mizoram for peace, prosperity and development in the state.

The Chief Secretary also enlightened the Consulate General some of the potential areas of collaboration particularly in the fields of connectivity, tourism, food processing, health care, business sector, bamboo development, innovation and entrepreneurship and expressed that collaboration in such sectors could result in improving the livelihood and living standards of the people of Mizoram.

Melinda Pavek, US Consulate General thanked Dr Renu Sharma for her warm welcome and expressed that the relationship between both India and the Unites States will be stronger in the future.

In this regard, she pointed out four important areas for collaboration:

1. Connectviy: Apart from land and air connectivity, improvement in human mobility, visa issuance for students and businesses.

2. Prosperity: In the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship to work with U.S.industries, solid waste management

3. Security: cyber security, research and development in military.

4. Collaboration: People to people, Government to Government and multi- lateral collaboration.

The Consul General Melinda Pavek pointed out that collaboration in such four areas will bring more fields for collaboration and will improve the relationship between the two largest democratic countries in the world.