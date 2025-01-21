Mizoram to transfer Lengpui Airport to IAF amid opposition

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has moved forward with plans to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF), a decision made in an October 2024 cabinet meeting.

The Working Committee on Lengpui Airport, led by Chairman TBC Lalvenchhunga, is currently preparing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the IAF.

Under the proposal, the IAF would be responsible for maintaining the airport’s runway and air traffic control, while other management aspects would remain with the state government. Detailed negotiations are expected to conclude in three months.

However, the plan has faced strong opposition from various quarters. The NGO Coordination Committee, representing civil society groups such as CYMA, MHIP, MUP, MZP, and MSU, criticized the handover in a statement issued in August 2023, expressing concern over losing control of the valuable airport.

Political opposition has also intensified. Lal Thanzara, President of Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, voiced strong objections on January 17, pointing out the state’s financial struggles.

He expressed disappointment over the government’s plan to transfer a facility built with Rs 979 crores from the Congress government to the IAF, despite the state’s growing debt.

As the controversy continues, both political leaders and NGOs have called for the government to reconsider its decision on the airport transfer.