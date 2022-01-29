Mizoram chief minister and MNF (Mizo National Front) president Zoramthanga on Friday said that his government would implement government flagship programme Socio-economic Development Policy (SEDP) from the new fiscal 2022-2023.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling MNF, which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Addressing the celebration MNF’s diamond jubilee in Kolasib near the Assam border, Zoramthanga said the SEDP would be implemented in full swing from the new financial year to cover about 50,000 to 60,000 families.

The flagship programme would be implemented in different trades, he said.

“We are planning to cover eligible families numbering about 50,000 to 60,000 under different trades,” he said.

He exuded hope that the MNF will retain power in the next assembly polls in 2023 if the SEDP is implemented as planned.

“God will prepare the MNF to retain power in the next assembly election if the SEDP is implemented as planned,” he said.

The MNF chief claimed that the present period belong to the party (MNF).