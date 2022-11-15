Aizawl: Mizoram is all set to host a mega international tourism event during November 16-19 to promote tourism and attract visitors to the state, state tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte said.

The four-day event will be the first of its kind in the state, he said. The proposed International Tourism Mart (ITM) would be jointly hosted by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Mizoram tourism department to promote and highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region, Royte told a press conference here.

He said that the event will be held at four locations- Assam Rifles ground, R Dengthuama Hall and Raj Bhavan in Aizawl and Reiek tourist resort in Mamit district.

Union Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the second day of the mart on November 17 at R. Dengthuama hall in Aizawl.

The Union Minister would also lay the foundation stone of a tourism project- development of convention centre and associated infrastructure, Chite in Aizawl, Royte said.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt, chief minister Zoramthanga, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh and dignitaries from outside the state would also attend the event, he said.

State commerce and industries minister Dr R Lalthangliana will open Mizoram state mega exhibition on the first day of the event (November 16) at Assam Rifles ground here.

Around 26 food courts and various stalls will be opened and exhibition and live performances will also be organised at the state mega exhibition to entertain the public, according to Royte.

He said that preparations are gaining momentum for the grand event, which would facilitate and witness business-to-business (B2) sessions, panel discussions and presentations from eight northeastern states.

Cultural events and dinners will also be hosted at Raj Bhavan for visiting tourists. The final event will be held at a tourist resort in Reiek, about 95 km from the state capital, where entertainment programmes will be held.

Royte expressed hope that the international event will not only attract tourists but also promote tourism in the state.

He said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 4.3 crore and the state government Rs 2 crore for the event.

He said that confirmation about the participation of ambassadors from Asian countries and G-20 countries is awaited.

According to the state tourism department, over 1.61 lakh tourists from India and abroad visited Mizoram in 2019.