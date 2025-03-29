Mizoram to establish areca nut processing units in two districts

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Friday that the state government will set up areca nut processing plants in two districts to address the challenges faced by local areca nut growers.

Speaking at a state-wide training and seminar on scientific cultivation methods and pest management for areca nuts in Aizawl, the Chief Minister revealed that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has approved a budget of Rs 7.43 crore for the initiative.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The processing units will be established in Chemphai, located in Kolasib district near the Assam border, and Zamuang in Mamit district in western Mizoram.

Lalduhoma expressed optimism that the facilities will create opportunities for marketing, add value to local produce, and alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the illegal import of areca nuts from Myanmar has severely impacted local farmers, making it challenging for them to sell their produce at reasonable prices. He acknowledged that while his government has worked extensively to curb the smuggling of Burmese areca nuts, complete eradication of the practice remains a challenge.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The new processing units will enable farmers to process dried and soaked areca nuts, produce compost from areca nut peels, and manufacture biodegradable disposable plates from areca sheaths or leaves.

Although the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, along with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), does not promote the expansion of areca nut cultivation, the Mizoram government has decided to allow interested farmers to grow the crop.

Lalduhoma also revealed that 318 individuals have applied for assistance under the state’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding) scheme, while another 93 applications have been received under the Chief Minister’s special package for areca nut cultivation.

The initiative aims to boost the livelihood of local areca nut growers and support the agricultural economy of the state.