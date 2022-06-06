AIZAWL: The construction of Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre in Aizawl, which will be one of the best cancer hospitals in the northeast, is expected to be completed by 2028, a Mizoram minister said.

During his interaction with authorities of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai recently, Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said that the project is expected to be functional from 2028.

The proposed project, which will cost around Rs 500 crore, would be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Centre has already approved the project.

Lalthangliana also urged the authorities of Tata Memorial Hospital to send their doctors and experts to Mizoram occasionally as many patients could not come to Mumbai for treatment.

The authorities assured him that the matter would be taken for consideration.

The health minister also on Saturday visited several hospitals in New Delhi empanelled for health insurance under the Mizoram government.

Also read: South Assam, Mizoram and Tripura to suffer acute food shortages if FCI’s sluggishness continues

Branded as “cancer state,” Mizoram holds the top position in cancer across all sites for male and female, tongue cancer (male), lung cancer (male & female), stomach cancer (male & female), hypopharynx cancer (male), and gland cancer (male), according to PBCR published in 2016.

It also topped the list in Cervix cancer in women in the country.

It has been estimated that on average at least mi 725 people die every year due to cancer and 3 people are diagnosed with the deadly disease every day in Mizoram.

According to a report of National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP)-2012-2016, released in 2020, Mizoram as whole recorded 207 and 172.3 cancer cases of all sites per one lakh population among men and women, respectively.

The report had said that the total number of people diagnosed with cancer cases in the state during 2012-2016 was 8,059, including 3736 females while 4,080 cancer cases were registered in Aizawl district alone during the same period.

1 out of every 5 persons (both males and females) has the risk of developing cancer in the age group of 0-74 years in Mizoram.