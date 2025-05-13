Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Monday urged Governor Vijay Kumar Singh to take steps to ensure that the Centre releases post-matric scholarship installment to over 4,000 students at the earliest.

In a letter sent to the Governor, the student body said that the 4th and final installment of post-matric tribal scholarship for the 2023-24 academic session is yet to be disbursed to thousands of eligible students from Mizoram.

More than 31,000 students have applied for tribal scholarships, and 26,909 of them have already received the scholarship, it said.

As of now, about 4,027 students are yet to receive the final installment of their scholarship, which has significantly caused hardships, particularly among those pursuing technical and professional courses outside the state, the letter said.

The MZP requested the Governor to urge the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to immediately release the remaining funds under the post-matric scholarship scheme.

Noting that other students from other Northeastern states have already received their full scholarship installments, the organisation said that the delay in the payment has adversely affected academic focus and financial stability of the students, especially those studying in high-cost urban institutions.