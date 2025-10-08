Aizawl: Mizoram continues to report the highest malaria burden in India, even though the state has seen a slight drop in infections and deaths compared to the previous year.

This update came during the Three-Day Regional Review Meeting on Malaria Elimination for GFATM Project States, which began on Tuesday at the Assembly Annex Building Conference Hall in Aizawl.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii, who attended as Chief Guest, addressed the gathering.

Speaking at the event, Lalrinpuii revealed that Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Mamit, and Siaha districts remain in the high-risk Category 3 classification, contributing to nearly 80% of the state’s malaria cases.

While she acknowledged a slight year-on-year decline in both cases and fatalities, she expressed concern over Mizoram’s status compared to other Indian states.

Between January and September 2025, the state registered 7,321 malaria cases and six deaths, down from 16,899 cases and seven deaths in 2024, according to government data.

To boost malaria control efforts, the minister announced that the government is hiring approximately 100 new health workers focused specifically on malaria prevention, surveillance, and treatment.

She stressed the need for collaborative action among government agencies, local communities, and NGOs to achieve lasting progress.

Minister Lalrinpuii also emphasized the importance of the ongoing review meeting, noting that it offers an opportunity to evaluate current malaria strategies, address implementation challenges, and formulate improved, long-term solutions.

Mizoram remains aligned with the national goal of malaria elimination by 2030 and is working closely with other states and central agencies.

Key interventions in the state include Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS), widespread use of ITN/LLIN mosquito nets, and vector control activities, along with regular Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) campaigns.

The Health Department and National Health Mission (NHM) continue to push for better coordination across sectors to mount an integrated and sustainable response to the malaria threat.