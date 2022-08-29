Aizawl: Mizoram COVID-19 curve continues to show a downward trend as the state reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 51 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,36,864, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 720 as three more persons have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from five districts with Lunglei registering the highest at 10, followed by Saitual (6) and Champhai and Aizawl, which reported two cases each, the official said.

The fresh cases detected from 54 samples tested for the virus put the single-day positivity rate at 38.89 per cent, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 589, while a total of 2,35,555 people have recuperated from the infection, including 72 on Sunday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.44 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.70 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

17,15,315 doses of vaccines, including 8,74,900 first doses, 7,38,145 second doses and 1,02,270 precaution doses have been administered so far till August 27, according to the state health department.